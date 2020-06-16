Wipro partners with DocMagic, Inc.

To Enhance Digital Mortgage Processes

Wipro Gallagher Solutions announced a partnership with DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of fully-compliant loan document preparation, regulatory compliance and comprehensive eMortgage services for the mortgage industry. The partnership will enable Wipro Gallagher Solutions to advance digital mortgage processes via a seamless integration to DocMagic services.

DocMagic dynamically generates documents and enables NetOxygen LOS users to provide borrowers with the ability to receive the Loan Estimate (LE), eSign documents, and deliver an accurate Closing Disclosure (CD) while ensuring TRID compliance - without ever leaving the LOS. Bringing the process full circle, users can also seamlessly access DocMagic's Total eClose platform to execute fully paperless eClosings via a comprehensive eClosing workflow from a single-source vendor.

Amid current challenges and social distancing measures, the new integration offers state-of-the-art, relevant functionality for lenders, settlement providers, and other stakeholders. It allows borrowers to easily eSign documents and execute completely paperless eClosings.

