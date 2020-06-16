Maruti Suzuki ties up with IndusInd Bank for arrangement of consumer finance

Maruti Suzuki India has collaborated with IndusInd Bank to arrange attractive finance schemes to help customers buy their favourite car.

MSIL has been arranging consumer finance with finance partners to support progressive restart of business activities in the automobile industry.

For addressing personal mobility needs of the customers in the wake of the current COVID-19 pandemic scenario, IndusInd Bank has offered a variety of finance options including low EMI scheme, step-up and balloon payment options and funding 100% on-road price for the vehicles. IndusInd Bank has a wide portfolio that can be customised for needs of salaried, self-employed, agriculturists and businessmen.

