Zydus receives USFDA final approval for Deferasirox Tablets

Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the USFDA to market Deferasirox Tablets (US RLD: Jadenu Tablets) in the strengths of 90 mg, 180 mg and 360 mg.

Deferasirox binds to iron and removes it from the bloodstream.

It is used to treat iron overload caused by blood transfusions in adults and children who are at least 2 years old. It is also used to treat chronic iron overload syndrome caused by a genetic blood disorder (non-transfusion dependent thalassemia) in adults and children who are at least 10 years old.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's manufacturing facility at SEZ, Anmedabad.

