Board of MAS Financial Services approves NCD issuance up to Rs 500 cr

At meeting held on 16 June 2020

The Board of MAS Financial Services at its meeting held on 16 June 2020 has approved fund raising by way of issue of Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Non-Convertible, taxable debentures up to an aggregate amount of Rs 500 crore on private placement basis.

First Published: Tue, June 16 2020. 15:28 IST

