Board of MAS Financial Services approves NCD issuance up to Rs 500 cr

-
ALSO READ
MAS Financial slips after Q4 PAT tumbles 14%
MAS Financial Services standalone net profit declines 14.23% in the March 2020 quarter
MAS Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 21.40% in the December 2019 quarter
MAS Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 14.21% in the March 2020 quarter
RIL, GAIL (India), Aurobindo Pharma, BPCL in focus
-
At meeting held on 16 June 2020The Board of MAS Financial Services at its meeting held on 16 June 2020 has approved fund raising by way of issue of Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Non-Convertible, taxable debentures up to an aggregate amount of Rs 500 crore on private placement basis.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU