Wipro positioned as Leader for Managed Workplace Services in North America and Europe

Wipro announced that it has been positioned as a 'Leader' in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services (MWS) reports, both in North America and Europe.

A total of 19 software vendors in the Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, Europe and 20 in the Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America were evaluated based on their visions, market understanding and strategy, innovation, and execution capabilities.

Wipro has been positioned as a Leader in Europe for the second time and North America for the fourth consecutive year.

