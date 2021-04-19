JUST IN
Heranba receives GPCB approval to set up unit at Saykha, Bharuch

Heranba Industries has received a Consent to Establish (CTE) from Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) for manufacturing of pesticides, intermediates, fungicides, herbicides and insecticides (Products) at its Plot situated at Plot No. C-195 and C-196 in the Saykha Industrial Estate, within the village limits of Saykha, Taluka- Vagra, Dist.

Bharuch (Saykha Plot).

Heranba has a parcel of land measuring around 34,600 square metres at Saykha, for further expansion. It had already received the Environmental Clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Government of India to setting up manufacturing unit of capacity 10680 TPA at Saykha Plot for its 'Products'.

First Published: Mon, April 19 2021. 15:35 IST

