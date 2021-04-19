Heranba receives GPCB approval to set up unit at Saykha, Bharuch

-
Heranba Industries has received a Consent to Establish (CTE) from Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) for manufacturing of pesticides, intermediates, fungicides, herbicides and insecticides (Products) at its Plot situated at Plot No. C-195 and C-196 in the Saykha Industrial Estate, within the village limits of Saykha, Taluka- Vagra, Dist.
Bharuch (Saykha Plot).
Heranba has a parcel of land measuring around 34,600 square metres at Saykha, for further expansion. It had already received the Environmental Clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Government of India to setting up manufacturing unit of capacity 10680 TPA at Saykha Plot for its 'Products'.
