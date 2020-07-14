Wipro Q1 PAT rises 2.7% QoQ to Rs 2390 cr

The IT major reported a 2.76% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2390.40 crore on a 5% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 14913.10 crore in Q1 June 2020 (Q1FY21) over Q4 March 2019 (Q4FY20).

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 3095 crore in Q1FY21, rising 4.3% from Rs 2965.8 crore in Q4FY20. Total tax expense rose 10.1% to Rs 683.80 crore in Q1FY21 over Q4FY20. The result was announced after market hours today, 14 July 2020.

Revenue from IT services declined 4.58% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 14,595.60 crore during April-June period.

In dollar terms, IT services revenue stood at $1921.60 million in Q1, a decrease of 7.3% QoQ. Sequential revenue growth in constant currency terms declined 7.5% in Q1FY21. IT services operating margin improved to 19% in Q1FY21 from 17.6% in Q4FY20.

Commenting on company's performance, Jatin Dalal, chief financial officer said, "We expanded the margins during the quarter, despite lower revenues, on the back of solid execution of several operational improvements and rupee depreciation. We also continued to sustain robust cash generation with operating cash flows at 174.9% of net income."

In its forward-looking statement, Wipro said that the conditions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic could decrease technology spending. This may adversely affect demand for the company's products and also affect the rate of customer spending which could adversely affect the customers' ability or willingness to purchase its offerings.

"Our operations may also be negatively affected by a range of external factors related to the Covid-19 pandemic that are not within our control," Wipro said.

The company added 42 new customers in the quarter ending 30 June 2020. The IT major's attrition rate (on TTM basis) stood at 13% in Q1FY21 from 14.7% in Q4FY20.

Wipro is a global information technology, consulting and business process services company.

Shares of Wipro fell 1.1% at Rs 225.05 on Tuesday.

