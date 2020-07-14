Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

BGR Energy Systems Ltd, Suncare Traders Ltd, Gallantt Metal Ltd and Dhunseri Investments Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 July 2020.

Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd tumbled 9.97% to Rs 32.05 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2319 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4491 shares in the past one month.

BGR Energy Systems Ltd lost 7.96% to Rs 46.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 56426 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Suncare Traders Ltd crashed 7.77% to Rs 0.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gallantt Metal Ltd corrected 7.56% to Rs 31.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8366 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7617 shares in the past one month.

Dhunseri Investments Ltd shed 7.43% to Rs 197.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1115 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2376 shares in the past one month.

