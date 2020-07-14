SKF India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, RBL Bank Ltd and Mahindra Logistics Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 July 2020.

SKF India Ltd tumbled 8.91% to Rs 1599.2 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 15416 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3846 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd crashed 7.63% to Rs 69.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 49411 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69273 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd lost 7.05% to Rs 39.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 71.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

RBL Bank Ltd slipped 6.89% to Rs 165.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mahindra Logistics Ltd shed 6.65% to Rs 310.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5003 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15676 shares in the past one month.

