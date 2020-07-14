Volumes jump at GE T&D India Ltd counter

GE T&D India Ltd saw volume of 30.4 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 19.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.55 lakh shares

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, Rallis India Ltd, Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 14 July 2020.

GE T&D India Ltd saw volume of 30.4 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 19.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.55 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.62% to Rs.79.00. Volumes stood at 5.58 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd recorded volume of 4.2 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 44272 shares. The stock gained 5.19% to Rs.362.70. Volumes stood at 1.94 lakh shares in the last session.

Rallis India Ltd witnessed volume of 30.96 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.29 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.45% to Rs.290.75. Volumes stood at 3.2 lakh shares in the last session.

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd saw volume of 5.96 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.18 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.42% to Rs.578.00. Volumes stood at 6.21 lakh shares in the last session.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd notched up volume of 83.96 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18.43 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.78% to Rs.37.80. Volumes stood at 50.83 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)