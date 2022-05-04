Wipro ranks #3 in HFS Research's Top 10 RCPG Services report

-
ALSO READ
TCS ranked among top 4 Pega Services Providers by HFS Research
Mahindra XUV700 ranks No.1 in Safety by GNCAP
Hindalco ranks #1 in 2021 S&P DJSI Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) rankings
TCS ranks #1 in customer satisfaction in Switzerland
TCS ranks #1 for customer satisfaction across Europe
-
Wipro announced that it was ranked third in HFS Research's Top 10 Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods Services report.
The report evaluated the capabilities of 12 service providers in the evolving high-tech industry in the RCPG (retail and consumer packaged goods) operations value chain.
The assessment and ratings were based across a defined series of innovation, execution, HFS OneOffice alignment, and voice of the customer (VOC) parameters.
This recognition highlights Wipro as a digital technology-focused vendor with an emphasis on constant innovation and excellent client relationship management capabilities. HFS Researchalso adjudged Wipro the second position in the criteria for execution and outstanding voice of the customer.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU