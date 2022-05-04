Wipro ranks #3 in HFS Research's Top 10 RCPG Services report

Wipro announced that it was ranked third in HFS Research's Top 10 Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods Services report.

The report evaluated the capabilities of 12 service providers in the evolving high-tech industry in the RCPG (retail and consumer packaged goods) operations value chain.

The assessment and ratings were based across a defined series of innovation, execution, HFS OneOffice alignment, and voice of the customer (VOC) parameters.

This recognition highlights Wipro as a digital technology-focused vendor with an emphasis on constant innovation and excellent client relationship management capabilities. HFS Researchalso adjudged Wipro the second position in the criteria for execution and outstanding voice of the customer.

