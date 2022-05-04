Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility signs MoU with Singapore-based Sunkonnect

-
ALSO READ
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility standalone net profit rises 287.84% in the December 2021 quarter
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility update on rights issue
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility and its promoters acquire land in Vadodara
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility announces its sales figures for Jan
WardWizard Innovations & Mobility update on rights issue
-
To facilitate feasibility study and identify potential partner for manufacturing Li-ion advance cells in IndiaWardwizard Innovations & Mobility signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Singapore-based renewable energy management consulting firm Sunkonnect. The association is aimed at facilitating a feasibility study and identification of potential partner for the manufacturing of Li-ion advance cells in India.
Under the MoU, Sunkonnect will set up a committee of experienced scientists , engineers , analysts to evaluate and identify the professional partner, as well as to develop the roadmap to set up the 1GWh cell production plant at WardWizard's electric vehicle ancillary cluster in Vadodara.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU