Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility signs MoU with Singapore-based Sunkonnect

To facilitate feasibility study and identify potential partner for manufacturing Li-ion advance cells in India

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Singapore-based renewable energy management consulting firm Sunkonnect. The association is aimed at facilitating a feasibility study and identification of potential partner for the manufacturing of Li-ion advance cells in India.

Under the MoU, Sunkonnect will set up a committee of experienced scientists , engineers , analysts to evaluate and identify the professional partner, as well as to develop the roadmap to set up the 1GWh cell production plant at WardWizard's electric vehicle ancillary cluster in Vadodara.

