Trident Texofab take on lease manufacturing space in Surat

Trident Texofab has acquired on lease an industrial land, including construction thereupon situated at Plot No.

B-15/11, Hojiwala Industrial Estate, Sachin Palsana Road, Surat, Gujarat from Bhartiben Nareshkumar Kadhiwala and Diptiben Rohitkumar Kadhiwala (Lessor) for the manufacturing activities of the company for the period of 25 years

