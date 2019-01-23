NMDC restarts operations at its Sponge Iron Unit at Paloncha

-
Sponge Iron Unit (SIU), Paloncha of NMDC has re-commenced its operations with lighting up of plant after a long gap of shut down due to administrative reasons. The existing capacity of the plant is to produce 100 T/Day of sponge iron of good quality.
At present, the plant is started with 50% of its rated capacity due to long shut down of the plant. However, the plant will be operated at 80% capacity of the above to achieve break even of the expenditure and costs involved.
