Board of Riddhi Corporate Services allots 81.25 lakh bonus shares

At meeting held on 23 January 2019

The Board of has approved the allotment of 81.25 lakh fully paid bonus equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each.

Pursuant to above, paid up Share Capital of the Company stand increased to Rs. 11,37,50,000/- divided into 1,13,75,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

