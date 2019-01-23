JUST IN
MEP Infrastructure Developers update on NHAI road project

Capital Market 

MEP Infrastructure Developers announced that its subsidiary - MEP Longjian VTR has entered into a Concession Agreement with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) dated July 4, 2018 for the project of Construction of Eight Laning of existing Four Lane Vadape to Thane from km. 539.202 to km. 563.000 Section of NH-3 (new NH-848) in the State of Maharashtra to be executed on Hybrid Annuity Mode. Key highlights of the Project are as under: 1.

Construction Period: 2.5 years from the Appointed Date 2. Concession Period:15 years (excluding Construction Period of 2.5 years) 3. The Company will receive Bi-Annual Annuity from NHAI post Commercial Operation Date.

First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 18:04 IST

