MEP Infrastructure Developers update on NHAI road project

-
ALSO READ
NHAI invites bids for highway project
NHAI focuses on sustainable, green road development: Member
Reliance Infrastructure wins Rs 200 cr arbitration award against NHAI
Reliance Infra wins Rs 200-crore arbitration against NHAI: Company
HG Infra bags Rs 565-cr highway project in Haryana from NHAI
-
MEP Infrastructure Developers announced that its subsidiary - MEP Longjian VTR has entered into a Concession Agreement with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) dated July 4, 2018 for the project of Construction of Eight Laning of existing Four Lane Vadape to Thane from km. 539.202 to km. 563.000 Section of NH-3 (new NH-848) in the State of Maharashtra to be executed on Hybrid Annuity Mode. Key highlights of the Project are as under: 1.
Construction Period: 2.5 years from the Appointed Date 2. Concession Period:15 years (excluding Construction Period of 2.5 years) 3. The Company will receive Bi-Annual Annuity from NHAI post Commercial Operation Date.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU