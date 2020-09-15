Wipro recognized as Leader of RPA Service Providers in Healthcare

By Forrester Research

Wipro announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in The Forrester New Wave: RPA Service Providers In Healthcare, Q3 2020.

The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of automation across the Healthcare & Life Sciences (HCLS) value chain. Forrester initiated this research to get a deeper insight into how automation projects are unfolding in the HCLS industry. The report evaluated the current offering, market presence and strategy of 12 of the most significant emerging Robotic Process Automation (RPA) service providers in HCLS.

In addition to being named a leader, Wipro received differentiated ratings in the intelligent automation, attended automation, unattended automation, HCLS Automation, Knowledge Transfer and commercial model criteria. The Forrester report stated that, Of all the vendors [Forrester] evaluated, Wipro has the most experience building bots for HCLS clients and delivering automations to HCLS clients under outcomes-based procurement models. The report also noted, Clients said that Wipro is their trusted strategic advisor on new [Artificial Intelligence] (AI) technologies and emerging governance models.

