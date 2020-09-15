JUST IN
Minda Industries allots 97.11 lakh equity shares under rights issue

Minda Industries announced that the Rights issue committee of the Board of Company have on 15 September 2020, considered and approved the allotment of 97,11,739 equity shares of face-value Rs.2/- each to the eligible applicants in the Rights Issue at an issue price of Rs. 250 per Equity Share (including a premium of Rs. 248 per Equity Share).

Accordingly, pursuant to the Allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from 26,22,16,965 Equity Shares to 27,19,28,704 Equity Shares.

