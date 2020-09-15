JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Fermenta Biotech consolidated net profit rises 4.29% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

PFC board approves equity infusion of Rs 150 cr to set up Common Backend Infrastructure Facility

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 14 September 2020

The Board of Power Finance Corporation accorded its approval for infusion of equity of Rs 150 crore in a joint venture company to be promoted jointly by NTPC, PGCIL, REC and PFC for setting up of a Common Backend Infrastructure Facility (CBIF).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 13:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU