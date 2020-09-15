PFC board approves equity infusion of Rs 150 cr to set up Common Backend Infrastructure Facility

At meeting held on 14 September 2020

The Board of Power Finance Corporation accorded its approval for infusion of equity of Rs 150 crore in a joint venture company to be promoted jointly by NTPC, PGCIL, REC and PFC for setting up of a Common Backend Infrastructure Facility (CBIF).

