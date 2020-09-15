Infosys implements Finacle Core Banking Solution for Prabhu Bank, Nepal

Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys (NYSE: INFY) and Prabhu Bank, a leading banking and financial services group in Nepal, today announced the successful implementation of the Finacle Core Banking Solution.

Prabhu Bank is now well positioned to scale its retail and corporate operations and provide customers a digital experience, with an enriched product and services portfolio.

CAS Total Solutions, an Infosys Finacle business partner, played an integral part in implementing the solution stack at Prabhu Bank. With their in-depth understanding of local banking practices and experience in implementing Finacle, they supported an efficient and accelerated delivery.

