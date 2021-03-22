Wipro recognized as top service provider in Whitelane Research & Quint IT outsourcing study -Netherlands

-
ALSO READ
Wipro secures contract from Eupropean energy company, Fortum
Bajaj Electricals outsources its entire logistics to Mahindra Logistics
Aptech plans to exit institutional business
Wipro firms up on launching Cisco Business Unit
FDI Inflows During April To November Rise 22% To US$58.37 Billion
-
Wipro announced that it has been ranked as one of the top service providers in Whitelane Research & Quint 2021 IT Outsourcing Study - Netherlands.
Wipro ranked third in the overall Customer Satisfaction category with a satisfaction score of 78%.
Whitelane Research is an independent company that focuses on IT outsourcing throughout Europe. The study evaluated over 200 participants from top IT spending organisations, 28 IT and cloud services providers, over 400 IT sourcing relationships, and more than 400 cloud sourcing relationships in the Netherlands.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU