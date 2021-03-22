Wipro recognized as top service provider in Whitelane Research & Quint IT outsourcing study -Netherlands

Wipro announced that it has been ranked as one of the top service providers in Whitelane Research & Quint 2021 IT Outsourcing Study - Netherlands.

Wipro ranked third in the overall Customer Satisfaction category with a satisfaction score of 78%.

Whitelane Research is an independent company that focuses on IT outsourcing throughout Europe. The study evaluated over 200 participants from top IT spending organisations, 28 IT and cloud services providers, over 400 IT sourcing relationships, and more than 400 cloud sourcing relationships in the Netherlands.

