LT Foods Q1 PAT spurts 85% to Rs 79 cr

The basmati rice firm reported 84.6% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 78.84 crore on 24% rise in net sales to Rs 1,215.43 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY21 stood at Rs 109.29 crore, up by 60.1% from Rs 68.25 crore in Q1 FY20. Total tax expense increased 16.7% to Rs 26.64 crore in the June quarter as compared to the same period last year.

The scrip surged 15.95% to Rs 52.70 on Thursday. It traded in the range of 45.75 and 54 during the day.

LT Foods is a branded specialty foods company. The company is engaged in milling, processing and marketing of branded and non-branded basmati rice, and manufacturing of rice food products in the domestic and overseas market. Its geographical segments include India, North America and Rest of the world.

