Cipla launches 'ELIFast' (IgG ELISA test) for dectection of COVID-19 antibody

Cipla announced the commercialisation of antibody detection kits for COVID-19 in India. In partnership with KARWA under the technology transfer from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

As part of this collaborative effort, Cipla will be responsible for the marketing and distribution of the SARS CoV-2-IgG antibody detection ELISA that will be manufactured by KARWA. ICMR has provided the requisite technological know-how and process for developing the test kits to the approved manufacturers. The product will be marketed under the brand name 'ELIFast'.

Cipla's expansive distribution network will help in ensuring the seamless supply of kits across the country. Supply will be undertaken through the channels approved by ICMR, to ensure equitable access.

IgG Antibody tests identify the immune status of the individuals to the COVID-19 infection. ICMR has recommended these tests for conducting sero-surveillance. Serosurveillance may help in determining the burden of COVID-19 at the community level and monitor the trends in the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

