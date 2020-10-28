Cipla launches 'ELIFast' (IgG ELISA test) for dectection of COVID-19 antibody

-
ALSO READ
Cipla launches generic remdesivir for COVID-19 treatment
Syngene Intl gallops after ICMR approval for COVID-19 antibody test kit
National Institute of Virology develops 1st indigenous antibody detection kit for COVID: Vardhan
'Non-exclusive agreement' signed with Zydus-Cadila for COVID-19 antibody test kit: ICMR
ICMR, NCDC to start serosurvey to monitor COVID-19 prevalence at district level
-
Cipla announced the commercialisation of antibody detection kits for COVID-19 in India. In partnership with KARWA under the technology transfer from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
As part of this collaborative effort, Cipla will be responsible for the marketing and distribution of the SARS CoV-2-IgG antibody detection ELISA that will be manufactured by KARWA. ICMR has provided the requisite technological know-how and process for developing the test kits to the approved manufacturers. The product will be marketed under the brand name 'ELIFast'.
Cipla's expansive distribution network will help in ensuring the seamless supply of kits across the country. Supply will be undertaken through the channels approved by ICMR, to ensure equitable access.
IgG Antibody tests identify the immune status of the individuals to the COVID-19 infection. ICMR has recommended these tests for conducting sero-surveillance. Serosurveillance may help in determining the burden of COVID-19 at the community level and monitor the trends in the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU