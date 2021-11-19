Shilpa Medicare Unit III R&D facility in Bengaluru clears USFDA review

-
-
The US-based drug regulator, United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) concluded a remote record review of Shilpa Medicare's Unit III, R&D facility situated at Dabaspet, Bengaluru without any objectionable conditions or observations.
The review was conducted during Monday, 15 November 2021 to Thursday, 18 November 2021. Shilpa Medicare's Unit III Research & Development (R&D) facility in Dabaspet, Bengaluru (Karnataka) is involved in development of formulations (generics, complex generics and innovative products) and providing advanced analytical services.
On a consolidated basis, Shilpa Medicare's net profit slumped 56% to Rs 19.89 crore on 5.9% increase in net sales to Rs 295.27 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.
Shilpa Medicare is a global brand in manufacturing and supplying of affordable API and formulation globally in different regulated markets.
Shares of Shilpa Medicare fell 0.70% to close at Rs 560.75 on Thursday, 18 November 2021. The domestic stock market is shut today, 19 November 2021 on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti.
