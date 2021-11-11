Sun Pharma to introduce oral antiviral for treatment of Covid-19 in India

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries said that it is gearing up to introduce Merck Sharpe Dohme (MSD) and Ridgeback's molnupiravir under the brand name Molxvir in India. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) is currently reviewing clinical data of molnupiravir for the treatment of COVID-19 in adults in India. Earlier this year, Sun Pharma had signed a non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreement with MSD to manufacture and supply molnupiravir in India and to over 100 low and middle-income countries (LMICs).

Molnupiravir is the first oral antiviral approved by the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID -19 in adults.

It is under review by the U. S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)