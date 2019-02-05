Wipro update on partnership with Swinburne University of Technology, Australia

Wipro announced the setting up of the Chair for Artificial Intelligence at the Swinburne University of Technology, Melbourne, Australia.
Professor Ryszard Kowalczyk, currently the Director of Swinburne's Key Lab for Intelligent Software Systems, and the head of Artificial Intelligence and Intelligent Agent Technology research group at Swinburne has been appointed as the Professorial Chair of Artificial Intelligence.
Wipro and Swinburne University also plan to establish a joint innovation centre to conduct high impact, industry-focussed research in the areas of Artificial Intelligence (Al) and Machine Learning (ML) with specific applications for digital health and smart cities.
This partnership between Wipro and Swinburne University of Technology will focus on creating innovations in Artificial Intelligence (Al) that would benefit enterprises in Australia and the ASEAN region.
Wipro's strategic investment in this partnership enhances its digital transformation capability for clients using breakthrough innovations in Al and ML. The partnership will also co-develop unique solutions and new IP, leveraging joint capabilities in advanced Al and ML research, development, consulting and solution delivery.
