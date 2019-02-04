Datamatics Global Services wins Rail Analysis India Award 2019

Global Services has won the Rail Analysis Award 2019 in IT Solutions category for its Collection system.

Automated Collection, popularly known as AFC, helps in the collection of components that automates the ticketing system of a public transportation network - an automated version of collection. Rail Analysis Awards 2019 honours the companies, professionals and individuals, who have demonstrated their creativity, innovative solutions, excellence and expertise in the railway and metro sector.

