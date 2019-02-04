JUST IN
Business Standard

Datamatics Global Services wins Rail Analysis India Award 2019

Datamatics Global Services has won the Rail Analysis India Award 2019 in IT Solutions category for its Automated Fare Collection system.

Automated Fare Collection, popularly known as AFC, helps in the collection of components that automates the ticketing system of a public transportation network - an automated version of manual fare collection. Rail Analysis India Awards 2019 honours the companies, professionals and individuals, who have demonstrated their creativity, innovative solutions, excellence and expertise in the railway and metro sector.

