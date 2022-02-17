Wipro wins a five-year contract worth $150 mln from ABB

-
ALSO READ
ABB Power Products and Systems India Q3 FY22 PAT grows 7-fold to Rs 34 cr
ABB's ACS560 drives help in sustainable and safe manufacture of vaccine
ABB India spurts after Q3 September PAT grows 40% to Rs 120 cr
ABB India standalone net profit rises 48.53% in the September 2021 quarter
ABB India concludes sale of Dodge biz for Rs 44.58 cr
-
The IT major has been awarded a five-year, strategic engagement to drive transformation for ABB's Information Systems digital workplace services.The agreement, worth over $150 million, will help ABB's Information Systems deliver enhanced, consumer-grade digital experiences for its 105,000 employees in over 100 countries.
This engagement, led centrally from Switzerland by ABB and Wipro, will deliver increased automation and enhanced user experience through personalised services underpinned by real-time analyticsall wrapped with Wipro's superior endpoint security services. Wipro will also provide ABB with managed services support leveraging Wipro's LiVE Workspace solution.
The deal was mentioned in Wipro's financial results announcement press release, dated 13 October 2021, for the quarter ended 30 September 2021 (Q2 FY21-22), without detailing the tenure and size of the deal.
Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company.
On a consolidated basis, Wipro reported 1.3% rise in net profit to Rs 2,970 crore on 3.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 20,313.6 crore in Q3 December 2021 (Q3 FY22) over Q2 September 2021 (Q2 FY22). On a year-on-year basis, Wipro's net profit fell 0.85% while revenue increased 29.63% in Q3 FY22.
Shares of Wipro were up 0.20% to Rs 565.40 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU