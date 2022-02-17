Wipro wins a five-year contract worth $150 mln from ABB

The IT major has been awarded a five-year, strategic engagement to drive transformation for ABB's Information Systems digital workplace services.

The agreement, worth over $150 million, will help ABB's Information Systems deliver enhanced, consumer-grade digital experiences for its 105,000 employees in over 100 countries.

This engagement, led centrally from Switzerland by ABB and Wipro, will deliver increased automation and enhanced user experience through personalised services underpinned by real-time analyticsall wrapped with Wipro's superior endpoint security services. Wipro will also provide ABB with managed services support leveraging Wipro's LiVE Workspace solution.

The deal was mentioned in Wipro's financial results announcement press release, dated 13 October 2021, for the quarter ended 30 September 2021 (Q2 FY21-22), without detailing the tenure and size of the deal.

Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company.

On a consolidated basis, Wipro reported 1.3% rise in net profit to Rs 2,970 crore on 3.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 20,313.6 crore in Q3 December 2021 (Q3 FY22) over Q2 September 2021 (Q2 FY22). On a year-on-year basis, Wipro's net profit fell 0.85% while revenue increased 29.63% in Q3 FY22.

Shares of Wipro were up 0.20% to Rs 565.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)