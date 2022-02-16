Balkrishna Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Varroc Engineering Ltd, Firstsource Solutions Ltd, Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd and TV18 Broadcast Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 February 2022.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd tumbled 5.66% to Rs 2005.85 at 14:52 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11876 shares in the past one month.

Varroc Engineering Ltd lost 4.39% to Rs 377.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17437 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66314 shares in the past one month.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd crashed 4.11% to Rs 135.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd dropped 3.65% to Rs 52.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 35294 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66401 shares in the past one month.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd pared 3.45% to Rs 67.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

