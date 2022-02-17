Tata Motors gains after JLR inks partnership with NVIDIA

-
ALSO READ
JLR retail sales drop over 18% YoY in in Q2 Jul-Sep 2021
Tata Motors skids after Q3 FY22 retail sales drop 38% Y-o-Y to 80,126 units
Tata Motors global wholesales rise 2% YoY in Q3
Tata Motors, HCL Technologies, Adani Green Energy in focus
Tata Motors Group global wholesales rises 24% YoY in Q2 FY22
-
Tata Motors rose 2.07% to Rs 508.50 after Jaguar Land Rover announced formation of a multi-year strategic partnership with NVIDIA to jointly develop and deliver next-generation automated driving systems plus AI-enabled services.
Starting in 2025, all new Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles will be built on the NVIDIA DRIVE software-defined platformdelivering a wide spectrum of active safety, automated driving and parking systems as well as driver assistance systems. Inside the vehicle, the system will deliver AI features, including driver and occupant monitoring as well as advanced visualisation of the vehicle's environment.
Thierry Bollor chief executive officer, Jaguar Land Rover, said: Collaboration and knowledgesharing with industry leader NVIDIA is essential to realising our Reimagine strategy, setting new benchmarks in quality, technology and sustainability.
Jaguar Land Rover will become the creator of the world's most desirable luxury vehicles and services for the most discerning customers. Our long-term strategic partnership with NVIDIA will unlock a world of potential for our future vehicles as the business continues its transformation into a truly global, digital powerhouse.
A global brokerage firm has reportedly initiated coverage on shares of Tata Motors with an 'overweight' rating with a target price of Rs 630.
The brokerage has reportedly said that the company has demonstrated a commitment to balance sheet deleveraging and structural strenghtening. It reportedly believes that the company can achieve its zero net debt target by FY24.
The firm has recorded model launch led market share gains in the India passenger vehicles business. The automaker is strengthening its commercial vehicle leadership during a cyclical recovery, the brokerage reportedly highlighted.
Tata Motors, part of the Tata group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.
The auto major's consolidated net loss stood at Rs 1,451.05 crore in Q3 FY22 as against a net profit of Rs 2,941.48 crore posted in Q3 FY21. Total revenue from operations fell 4.52% to Rs 72,229.29 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 75,653.79 crore posted in Q2 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU