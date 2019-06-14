Wockhardt in focus as USFDA completes inspection

Shares of will be in focus. The (USFDA) has carried out inspection of located at R&D Centre, Aurangabad from 10 - 12 June 2019, during which Bioanalytical and of Bioequivalence studies of Tamsulosin 0.4mg capsules and ER tablets were audited. At the end of inspection, there was Nil observation (i.e. zero 483 observation), signifying that best practices were followed, in compliance to regulations. This outcome would lead approvals of ANDAs in pipeline for which Bioequivalence studies are being or will be done in the centre. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 13 June 2019.

announced that it will be opening a new center of excellence for clients in the Minneapolis-St. Paul region in USA. and client teams will collaborate on digital solutions, with a focus on financial technology, and will add 100 local jobs over the next two years to its already substantial presence in the Twin Cities. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 13 June 2019.

CEAT has entered into share subscription and shareholders' agreement with (E-Fleet) for making investment of not exceeding Rs 4 crore) in E-Fleet. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 13 June 2019.

said that its subsidiary vide a share purchase agreement dated 13 June 2019 has been divested to a third party for a sale consideration of Rs 20.50 crore at arms length basis. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 13 June 2019.

Trent said that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 18 June 2019, to consider and approve the proposal for raising of funds through issue of equity shares or other securities including through rights issue or qualified institutions placement or debt issue or a preferential issue or any other permissible mode or a combination thereof. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 13 June 2019.

