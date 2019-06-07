Cyient will be watched after investment in rail cybersecurity company Cylus

announced a corporate venture investment in Cylus, a global leader in for the rail industry. This investment is in line with the company's focus on developing smarter and for the rail industry. It brings together Cyient's leadership position in engineering solutions for rail and focus on digitalization, with Cylus' developed specifically for the rail industry.

said its consolidated production rose 12.91% to 277,146 metric tonne in May 2019 as against May 2018. Consolidated sales rose 13.29% to 2,75,330 MT in May 2019 as against May 2018.

will be watched. The credit rating of the debt instruments issued by has been reaffirmed by IndiaRatings. The rating of infra bonds and the long term issuer rating have been reaffirmed at AA+, with stable outlook. The rating of additional tier I bonds was reaffirmed at AA with stable outlook and short term issuer rating has been reaffirmed at A1+.

said it has agreed to acquire 10,000 shares, comprising the entire issued and paid-up share capital, of from Further Piombino Steel, shall, by itself and/or through nominees, acquire 8,000 shares, comprising the entire issued and paid-up share capital of from Pursuant to the above, shall become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and shall become a wholly owned subsidiary of

said it partnered with OYO, to launch on 'Airtel Thanks' application. Through OYO Store, Airtel customers can now seamlessly book quality and affordable accommodations directly out of the Airtel Thanks app. Additionally, customers can also make seamlessly via

will be watched. has purchased 91,000 shares or 0.29% of Post acquisition, Reliance Mutual Fund's stake in has increased to 5.22% from 4.93% earlier. The announcement was made after market hours today, 6 June 2019.

(MTNL) will be watched. of India (LIC) sold 1,29,65,758 shares or 2.05% of Post sale, LIC's stake in has decreased to 15.62% from 17.68% earlier. The announcement was made after market hours today, 6 June 2019.

will be watched. of India (LIC) sold 1,20,840 shares or 2.01% of Post sale, LIC's stake in has decreased to 15.23% from 17.25% earlier. The announcement was made after market hours today, 6 June 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)