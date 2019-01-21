Wockhardt receives USFDA approval for cancer drug - Imatinib Mesylate

has received approval from the Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) for an ANDA for 100 mg and 400 mg tablets of Mesylate, which is used to treat many kinds of and Wockhardt's tablets are a generic version of Gleevec, marketed in USA and other countries by

stops the cells from growing and is indicated for treating like and some According to IMS MAT1118, the product has sales of $707 million in the US

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)