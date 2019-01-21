JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Market trades almost flat
Business Standard

Wockhardt receives USFDA approval for cancer drug - Imatinib Mesylate

Capital Market 

Wockhardt has received approval from the United States Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) for an ANDA for 100 mg and 400 mg tablets of Imatinib Mesylate, which is used to treat many kinds of cancers and tumors. Wockhardt's Imatinib Mesylate tablets are a generic version of Gleevec, marketed in USA and other countries by Novartis.

Imatinib stops the cancer cells from growing and is indicated for treating cancers like Leukemia and some Gastro-lntestinal tumors. According to IMS MAT1118, the product has sales of $707 million in the US

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 21 2019. 09:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements