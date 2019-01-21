Wockhardt receives USFDA approval for cancer drug - Imatinib Mesylate

-
Wockhardt has received approval from the United States Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) for an ANDA for 100 mg and 400 mg tablets of Imatinib Mesylate, which is used to treat many kinds of cancers and tumors. Wockhardt's Imatinib Mesylate tablets are a generic version of Gleevec, marketed in USA and other countries by Novartis.
Imatinib stops the cancer cells from growing and is indicated for treating cancers like Leukemia and some Gastro-lntestinal tumors. According to IMS MAT1118, the product has sales of $707 million in the US
