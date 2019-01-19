PSP Projects wins orders worth Rs 572.17 cr

PSP Projects has received new work orders worth Rs 572.17 crore from various clients for Industrial, residential and Institutional projects.

The above mentioned work orders includes Rs 535.53 crore of work order from for construction of at Chandivali, and the remaining work orders from Zydus Cadila Group, Pharmaceuticals and Remedies.

Further, with receipt of the new work orders, the total work orders received during the financial year 2018-19 (till date) on standalone basis amounts to Rs 1376.79 crores.

