Wockhardt update on terms of rights issue

Wockhardt approved the following terms of Rights Issue:
Total number of Equity Shares and Rights Issue size: 3,32,44,650 fully paid-up Equity Shares each for amount aggregating to Rs 748,00,46,250.
Issue Price: Rs 225 per fully paid-up Equity Share [including a premium of Rs 220 per Equity Share]
Issue Opening Date: 15 March 2022; Issue Closing Date: 22 March 2022 Outstanding Equity Shares: 1. prior to the Rights Issue: 11,08,15,503 Equity Shares; 2. post Rights Issue#: 14,40,60,153 Equity Shares. #assuming full subscription
Rights entitlement ratio: 3:10 (3 Rights Equity Shares for every 10 fully paid-up Equity Shares held by the Eligible Equity Shareholders of the Company, as on the record date).
