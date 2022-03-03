Jubilant Foodworks update on merger of subsidiaries

-
-
Jubilant Foodworks announced that Fides Food Systems Coeratief U. A., step down subsidiary of the Company in Netherlands has been merged with its holding company, Jubilant Foodworks Netherlands B.
V. (JFN) effective 02 March 2022. Consequent to the merger, the Company through JFN now holds 60,072,476 ordinary shares in DP Eurasia N. V. representing 41.32% of its issued share capital.
