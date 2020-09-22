Wonderla Holidays expands "Wonder Kitchen" to Vanasthalipuram, Hyderabad

Wonderla Holidays would be launching tomorrow their new food takeaway and home delivery outlet under the brand name Wonder Kitchen at Vanasthalipuram, Hyderabad.

Wonderla Holidays announced their business foray into food takeaway and home delivery division earlier this year in June 2020 with the launch of the first Wonder Kitchen outlet located at Kengeri, Bangalore. After the successful run of Kengeri outlet, Wonder Kitchen opened 2nd Outlet in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bangalore and 3rd Outlet in Kakkanad at Kochi/Kerala.

Wonder Kitchen - Vanasthalipuram is the fourth outlet in the chain of food takeaway outlets launched by Wonderla Holidays.

Wonder Kitchen is a multi-cuisine cloud-kitchen serving vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes and has also partnered with Swiggy and Zomato for online orders and home delivery apart from takeaway. The outlet will operate from 12.00 PM to 10 PM and will do FREE home delivery within 5 km radius of the outlet.

