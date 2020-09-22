Vaibhav Global allots 43,490 equity shares under ESOP

Vaibhav Global has allotted 43,490 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each on 22 September, 2020 to "Vaibhav Global Employee Stock Option Welfare Trust" under VGL Employee Stock Option Plan (As Amended) - 2006.

Consequent to the said allotment, the paid up Equity Share Capital of the Company has increased to Rs. 32,46,42,550 consisting of 3,24,64,255 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each.

