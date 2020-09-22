JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Lupin launches Divalproex Sodium ER Tablets USP
Business Standard

Vaibhav Global allots 43,490 equity shares under ESOP

Capital Market 

Vaibhav Global has allotted 43,490 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each on 22 September, 2020 to "Vaibhav Global Employee Stock Option Welfare Trust" under VGL Employee Stock Option Plan (As Amended) - 2006.

Consequent to the said allotment, the paid up Equity Share Capital of the Company has increased to Rs. 32,46,42,550 consisting of 3,24,64,255 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 22 2020. 15:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU