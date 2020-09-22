Board of Spandana Sphoorty Financial approves NCD issuance up to Rs 45 cr

At meeting held on 22 September 2020

The Board of Spandana Sphoorty Financial at its meeting held on 22 September 2020 has approved the issuance of 450 rated, listed, secured, senior, redeemable, transferable, non-convertible debentures having face value of Rs 10 lakh each aggregating up to an amount of Rs 45 crore on private placement basis.

