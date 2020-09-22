JUST IN
Business Standard

Dhanuka Agritech receives reaffirmation in credit ratings from ICRA

Capital Market 

Dhanuka Agritech announced that ICRA has reaffirmed and removed from watch with negative implications the company's credit rating in respect of fund based working capital facilities and non-fund based - LC/BG respectively as follows:

Fund based working capital facilities (Rs 30 crore) - ICRA AA-; Positive Non-fund based LC/BG (Rs 33.35 crore) - ICRA A1+

First Published: Tue, September 22 2020. 13:33 IST

