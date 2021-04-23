Wonderla Holidays temporarily suspends Kochi, Hyderabad parks

Wonderla Holidays announces closure of its Kochi (Kerala) and Hyderabad (Telangana) parks till 29 April 2021 or until further notice due to the current COVID-19 situation.

The decision was taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 and to ensure the safety of the customers. Following the government directive due to the rising COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, Wonderla Holidays had last day announced the closure of its Bangalore park till 4 May 2021, or until further notice.

On a standalone basis, Wonderla Holidays reported a net loss of Rs 14.75 crore in Q3 FY21 as compared with a net profit of Rs 21.03 crore in Q3 FY20. Net sales slumped 93.1% to Rs 4.85 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

The company operates three amusement parks in Kochi, Bangalore and Hyderabad under the brand name Wonderla.

Shares of Wonderla Holidays fell 0.44% to Rs 179.95 on BSE. The scrip hovered in the range of Rs 177 to Rs 180.65 so far.

