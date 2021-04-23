Indus Towers Q4 PAT up 38% to Rs 1,364 crore

Indus Towers reported 38% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,364 crore on 3% rise in revenue to Rs 6,492 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

EBITDA increased by 17% to Rs 3,413 crore in Q4 March 2021 as against Rs 2,906 crore in Q4 March 2020. The operating free cash flow rose 2% to Rs. 1,494 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Indus Towers added net 3,715 towers across 22 telecom circles in India during the fourth quarter compared with the third quarter of the financial year 2020-21.

The company added net 4,128 co-locations, however, sharing revenue per tower declined 5.9% to Rs 77,825 in Q4 FY21 over Q3 FY21. Co-locations are points where a tower company deploys mobile telecom antennae of multiple carriers on a single structure.

"Following the merger between Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers, effective November 19, 2020, the results filed under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, are not comparable with the results disclosed prior to the effective date. Hence, the company has given proforma unaudited consolidated results," the company said in a statement.

The company reported 1% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,975 crore on 0.4% rise in revenues to Rs 25,673 crore in the year ended 31 March 2021 over the year ended 31 March 2021.

As on 31 March 2021, Indus Towers owned and operated 179,225 towers with 322,438 co-locations across India.

Bimal Dayal, managing director and CEO, Indus Towers, said: "On the operational front we continued our strong momentum in 4Q'21 and delivered the highest ever annual gross tower additions. In the backdrop of the pandemic we continue to work closely with our customers to ensure seamless connectivity across the country."

Indus Towers (formerly Bharti Infratel) is a provider passive telecom infrastructure and it deploys, owns and manages telecom towers and communication structures, for various mobile operators.

The world's largest tower company, was merged in November last year after which Vodafone Idea sold its 11.15% stake in Indus for a cash consideration of Rs 3,760.1 crore.

Promoters of the merged entity, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Group currently hold 41.73% and 28.12% share in Indus Towers, respectively.

The Indus Towers scrip fell 1.55% to currently trade at Rs 256.50 on the BSE.

