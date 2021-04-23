Volumes spurt at Dhanuka Agritech Ltd counter

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd notched up volume of 17530 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 6.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2610 shares

Rallis India Ltd, Jyothy Labs Ltd, TV18 Broadcast Ltd, Petronet LNG Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 April 2021.

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd notched up volume of 17530 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 6.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2610 shares. The stock rose 5.22% to Rs.780.50. Volumes stood at 3651 shares in the last session.

Rallis India Ltd recorded volume of 1.98 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 45270 shares. The stock gained 0.35% to Rs.282.85. Volumes stood at 92879 shares in the last session.

Jyothy Labs Ltd clocked volume of 49264 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14137 shares. The stock gained 3.91% to Rs.147.55. Volumes stood at 16324 shares in the last session.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd clocked volume of 28.48 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.94 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.95% to Rs.34.25. Volumes stood at 35.92 lakh shares in the last session.

Petronet LNG Ltd saw volume of 6.73 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.45 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.85% to Rs.231.85. Volumes stood at 5.75 lakh shares in the last session.

