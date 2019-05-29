US Removes India From Currency Monitoring List Of Trading Partners

The US has removed from its monitoring list of The delivered to the semiannual Report on Macroeconomic and Foreign Exchange Policies of of the yesterday. Treasury reviewed and assessed in this Report the policies of an expanded set of 21 Additionally, Treasury revised and updated the thresholds it uses to assess where unfair practices or imbalanced macroeconomic policies may be emerging. The US also removed from the list. In both and Switzerland, there was a notable decline in 2018 in the scale and frequency of foreign exchange purchases.

The Report concluded that while the practices of nine countries were found to require close attention, no met the relevant 2015 legislative criteria for enhanced analysis during the period covered by the Report. Further, no trading partner was found to have met the 1988 legislative standards during the current reporting period.

The Treasury Department is working vigorously to achieve stronger growth and to ensure that trade expands in a way that helps US workers and firms and protects them from unfair foreign trade practices. Treasury found that nine continue to warrant placement on Treasury's "Monitoring List" of major trading partners that merit close attention to their currency practices: China, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and

