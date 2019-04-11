Worldwide PC Shipments declines 4.6% in Q1 of 2019: Gartner

says CPU supply constraints are strengthening top vendors positions

Worldwide shipments totaled 58.5 million units in the first quarter of 2019, a 4.6% decline from the first quarter of 2018, according to preliminary results by Gartner, Inc.

"We saw the start of a rebound in shipments in mid-2018, but anticipation of a disruption by CPU shortages impacted all markets as vendors allocated to the higher-margin and segment," said Mikako Kitagawa, at "While the consumer market remained weak, the mix of product availability may have also hindered demand. In contrast, shipments increased by double digits compared with the first quarter of 2018, despite the shortage of entry-level CPUs. Including shipments, the total worldwide PC market decline would have been 3.5% in the first quarter of 2019."

"The supply constraints affected the vendor competitive landscape as leading vendors had better allocation of chips and also began sourcing alternative CPUs from AMD," said Ms. Kitagawa. "The top three vendors worldwide were still able to increase shipments despite the supply constraint by focusing on their high-end products and taking share from small vendors that struggled to secure CPUs. Moreover, the constraints resulted in the top vendors shifting their product mix to the high-end segment in order to deal with the constraint - which, along with favorable component price trends, should boost profit margins."

The top three vendors - Lenovo, and - accounted for 61.5% of global PC shipments in the first quarter of 2019, compared with 56.9% of shipments in the first quarter of 2018 (see Table 1). These top three vendors continued to gain share in the PC market as scale becomes a bigger factor in industry dynamics. Intel's CPU supply constraint accelerated this trend.

13,196 22.5 12,343 20.1 6.9HP Inc. 12,826 21.9 12,727 20.7 0.8Dell 9,989 17.6 9,841 16 1.5Apple 3,977 6.8 4,078 6.6 -2.5Asus 3,603 6.2 3,887 6.3 -7.3Acer Group 3,322 5.7 3,829 6.2 -13.2Others 11,610 19.8 14,671 23.9 -20.9Notes: Data includes desk-based PCs, notebook PCs and ultramobile premiums (such as Surface), but not Chromebooks or All data is estimated based on a preliminary study. Final estimates will be subject to change. The statistics are based on shipments selling into channels. Numbers may not add up to totals shown due to rounding.Source: (April 2019)

remained in the top spot in the first quarter of 2019 with the largest year-over-year growth among the top vendors. However, benefited from the inclusion of Fujitsu's shipments from its 2Q18 joint venture. Lenovo's shipments increased in EMEA and Japan, where had a larger presence.

HP Inc.'s worldwide PC shipments increased 0.8% in the first quarter of 2019 versus the same period last year. The company saw an increase in desktop shipments while mobile PC shipments remained flat. recorded a small increase in shipments in EMEA, but experienced a decline in all other regions.

recorded its fifth consecutive quarter of PC shipment growth in the first quarter of 2019. increased PC shipments in EMEA, and Japan, but declined in and Asia/Pacific. Desktop PC shipments continued to be strong for Dell in all regions, showing Dell's strength in the segment.

PC Demand Remained Strong

Business PC demand remained strong throughout the first quarter of 2019 across most key regions. The PC refresh driven by Windows 10 has been a driving force of business PC growth over the past three years, but Gartner forecasts that 2019 will be the last year in which shipments will be impacted by this refresh. "While PC shipment results in the first quarter of 2019 indicated that the business PC segment still showed strong demand, weak mobile PC results could be the indicator that the Windows 10 refresh has nearly peaked," said Ms. Kitagawa.

Regional Overview

In the U.S., PC shipments totaled 11 million units in the first quarter of 2019, a 6.3% decrease from the first quarter of 2018. took the top spot in the U.S. based on shipments, as its market share increased to 29.4%. Dell took the No. 2 position as its shipments declined 7.1%, and its market share totaled 28.7% in the first quarter of 2019 (see Table 2).

HP Inc. 3,243 29.4 3.404 28.9 -4.7Dell. 3,162 28.7 3,404 28.9 -7.1Lenovo 1,497 13.6 1,619 13.7 -7.5Apple 1,437 13 1,489 12.6 -3.5Microsoft 449 4.1 458 3.9 -2Others 1,237 11.2 1,400 11.9 -11.7Notes: Data includes desk-based PCs, notebook PCs and ultramobile premiums (such as Surface), but not Chromebooks or All data is estimated based on a preliminary study. Final estimates will be subject to change. The statistics are based on shipments selling into channels. Numbers may not add up to totals shown due to rounding.Source: Gartner (April 2019)

was the only region to experience PC shipment growth in the first quarter of 2019 with a 6.8% increase year over year. This was primarily driven by a surge in business PC shipments. experienced the largest decline in the quarter with a 16.6% decrease in PC shipments. This decline was due to a lack of stability in political and economic environments, as well as the CPU supply constraints, which severally impacted the small system builders in the region.

PC shipments in EMEA totaled 18 million units in the first quarter of 2019, a 2.2% decline year over year. Enterprise shipments increased as many companies moved ahead with Windows 10 deployments. However, consumer PC demand remained weak as users are not replacing older PCs and are not migrating to hybrid systems, which have not gained wide adoption in EMEA as users continue to prefer larger screens.

PC shipments in Asia/Pacific totaled 20.1 million units in the first quarter of 2019, a 5.1% decline from the first quarter of 2018. This decline was largely due to weak PC demand in The consumer market across Asia/Pacific continued to see some growth driven by demand for Vendors such as and are pushing thin and light mobile PCs into the consumer market with aggressive pricing.

These results are preliminary. Final statistics will be available soon to clients of Gartner's PC by Region program. This program offers a comprehensive and timely picture of the worldwide PC market, allowing product planning, distribution, marketing and sales organizations to keep abreast of key issues and their future implications around the globe.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)