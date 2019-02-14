JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Economy » News

Benchmarks hit fresh intraday low
Business Standard

WPI Inflation Falls To 10 Month Low, Food Prices Tick Higher

Capital Market 

Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation fell to 10 month low of 2.76% in January, according to government data released Thursday. The WPI inflation stood at 3.8% in December, 2018, and 3.02% in January 2018. Build up inflation rate in the financial year so far was 2.49% compared to a build up rate of 2.47% in the corresponding period of the previous year. Here are the details for major groups in the index:

Primary Articles (Weight 22.62%): The index for this major group declined by 0.1% to 134.5 (provisional) from 134.7 (provisional) for the previous month.

Fuel and Power (Weight 13.15%): The index for this major group declined by 4.1% to 99.3 (provisional) from 103.5 (provisional) for the previous month.

Manufactured Products (Weight 64.23%): The index for this major group declined by 0.3% to 117.9 (provisional) from 118.3 (provisional) for the previous month.

WPI Food Index (Weight 24.38%): The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index consisting of 'Food Articles' from Primary Articles group and 'Food Product' from Manufactured Products group increased from 0.07% in December, 2018 to 1.84% in January, 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 13:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements