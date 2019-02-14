WPI Inflation Falls To 10 Month Low, Food Prices Tick Higher

(WPI) fell to 10 month low of 2.76% in January, according to government data released Thursday. The WPI stood at 3.8% in December, 2018, and 3.02% in January 2018. Build up rate in the financial year so far was 2.49% compared to a build up rate of 2.47% in the corresponding period of the previous year. Here are the details for major groups in the index:

Primary Articles (Weight 22.62%): The index for this major group declined by 0.1% to 134.5 (provisional) from 134.7 (provisional) for the previous month.

and Power (Weight 13.15%): The index for this major group declined by 4.1% to 99.3 (provisional) from 103.5 (provisional) for the previous month.



Manufactured Products (Weight 64.23%): The index for this major group declined by 0.3% to 117.9 (provisional) from 118.3 (provisional) for the previous month.

WPI Food Index (Weight 24.38%): The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index consisting of 'Food Articles' from Primary Articles group and 'Food Product' from Manufactured Products group increased from 0.07% in December, 2018 to 1.84% in January, 2019.

