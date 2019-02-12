Industrial production growth improves to 2.4% in December 2018

10 out of 23 industry groups in the sector shows positive growth

India's industrial production (base year 2011-12=100) increased at improved pace of 2.4% in December 2018, compared with 0.3% growth recorded in November 2018. The industrial production growth for November 2018 has been revised downwards from 0.5% increase reported provisionally.

The output of sector improved 2.7%, while the generation growth eased to 4.4% in December 2018. However, the output declined 1.0% in December 2018.

As per the use-based classification, primary goods output declined 1.2% in December 2018 over a year ago, while the output of intermediate goods also fell 1.5% in December 2018. However, the output of capital goods also increased 5.9%, while that of infrastructure/ construction goods jumped 10.1% in December 2018. The output of consumer durables moved up 2.9%, while that of consumer non-durable durables also rose 5.3% in December 2018.

In terms of industries, 13 out of the 23 industry groups in the sector have shown positive growth during the month of December 2018 as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.

The has shown the highest positive growth of 27.9% followed by 17.9% in other and 16.5% in Manufacture of wearing apparel.

On the other hand, the industry group furniture has shown the highest negative growth of (-) 18.7% followed by (-) 16.4% in other manufacturing and (-) 5.4 in coke and refined

The cumulative industrial production increased 4.7% in April-December FY2019 compared with 3.2% growth in April-December FY2018. The growth has improved to 4.7% in April-December FY2019 from 3.7% growth in the corresponding period last year. The generation output growth also improved to 6.4%, while output growth accelerated to 3.1% in April-December FY2019.

