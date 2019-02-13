Bank credit growth eases slightly to 14.53% as on 01 February 2019

Deposits rises 9.63% as on 01 February 2019

The Scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) credit growth moderated slightly to 14.53% YoY to Rs 94298.4 crore as on 01 February 2019, compared with 14.61% growth a fortnight ago. The credit growth has improved from 10.80% at end February 2018.

Non-food credit, accounting for 99.28% of the share of the total credit, recorded a growth of 14.44%, YoY, at Rs 93621.1 billion as on 01 February 2019 as against a rise of 14.56% fortnight ago and 11.09% rise a year ago.

The overall credit-deposit ratio eased on sequential basis to 77.79% as on 01 February 2019 from 77.85% a fortnight ago, while jumped from 74.91% in February 2018 with the faster growth in loans.

Aggregate deposits growth of the scheduled banks increased 9.63% YoY at Rs 121227.6 billion as on 01 February 2019, compared with 9.69% growth a fortnight ago and 5.36% rise a year ago. The time deposits showed an increase of 9.69% at Rs 108788.2 billion, while the demand deposits also increased 9.18% to Rs 12439.4 billion as on 01 February 2019.

The banks investment in government and other approved securities that qualify for treatment of statutory liquidity ratio declined 1.6% YoY to Rs 33557.84 billion as on 01 February 2019. The banks investment had moved up 2.7% in February 2018. The investment-deposit ratio declined to 27.7% as on 01 February 2019, which is much higher above the Statutory Liquidity Ratio of 19.5%.

