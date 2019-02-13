14,239 km gas pipelines are being developed in India: Petroleum Minister

Completion of 9th round and 10th round of CGD network will involve more than Rupees one lakh crore of investment in the CGD sector

The of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan informed the Rajya Sabha that the Government has envisaged to develop the National Gas Grid and City Gas Distribution (CGD) networks in the country to enhance the availability and accessibility of to public at large. At present about 16,788 km pipeline is operational and about 14,239 are being developed. These pipelines have been authorized by Petroleum and Regulatory Board (PNGRB) and are at various stages of planning/execution/Pre-project activities etc. With the completion of 9th CGD Bidding Round, CGD would be accessible in 178 Geographical Areas (GAs) covering approximately 280 districts spread over 26 States and UTs.

PNGRB has reported that as per commitment given by various entities in the GAs approved for issuance of Letter of Intent (LoI) in 9th CGD bidding round, approximately 98,000 km of pipeline will be built. Completion of 9th round and 10th round of CGD network will involve more than Rupees one lakh crore of investment in the CGD sector.

