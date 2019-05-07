JUST IN
Yes Bank acquires shares

Capital Market 

Of Nominal Value Rs 2/- per share

Yes Bank announced that pursuant to invocation of pledge of shares, the Bank acquired 8,00,50,000 equity shares having nominal value of Rs.2 per share, constituting 12.79% of the post-issue paid-up share capital as at March 31, 2019, of a listed company, namely, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited.

First Published: Tue, May 07 2019. 14:04 IST

